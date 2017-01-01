  Back to all use cases

Customer notification system

Part of delivering an excellent customer experience is sending informative notifications at the right moment. For example, a credit card company might want to send an email or SMS notification when a customer approaches their spending limit. Building such a system from scratch is not advised.

With Retool, you can build a messaging notification system that requires far less engineering overhead while also unblocking your marketing team from making copy changes.

Industry

EcommerceFinancial Services

End users

Marketing and SalesCustomer Support

Components

Container

Container

Text

Text

Dropdown

Dropdown

JSON Editor

JSON Editor

2+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Dropdown allows team members to select which template and version to use for our notification.
Button make it possible for a marketing user to approve or un-approve the template.
Text Input give team members the option to include a description to provide context about he template and version.
Text provide context for the custom JavaScript components and preview of the output.
JSON editor give team members the option to modify JSON and preview how it impacts notifications.
Custom Components allow engineering teams to add Javascript to the notification title and body to compute values for our notification.
Data source

You’ll need to connect to a data source to populate your notifications with information that’s relevant to the recipient (e.g. their remaining balance if using the example above). In this example, we are reading from a PostgreSQL database to power the content of the notification — Retool natively connects to most databases or anything with a REST, GraphQL or gRPC API.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
