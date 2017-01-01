Part of delivering an excellent customer experience is sending informative notifications at the right moment. For example, a credit card company might want to send an email or SMS notification when a customer approaches their spending limit. Building such a system from scratch is not advised.
With Retool, you can build a messaging notification system that requires far less engineering overhead while also unblocking your marketing team from making copy changes.
You’ll need to connect to a data source to populate your notifications with information that’s relevant to the recipient (e.g. their remaining balance if using the example above). In this example, we are reading from a PostgreSQL database to power the content of the notification — Retool natively connects to most databases or anything with a REST, GraphQL or gRPC API.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.