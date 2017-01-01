Let's say you're a multi-media company with multiple web properties. Your media assets likely reside across many web properties (e.g., categorized articles, images, authors, videos). For such cases, it's ideal to have a source of truth that aggregates metadata across all of your digital properties so that information can be searched for and found from a single user interface.

With Retool, you can connect to dozens of data sources and APIs and build a single dashboard for team members to sift through your entire media asset library in an instant.