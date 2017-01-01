  Back to all use cases

Aggregate and explore media assets

Let's say you're a multi-media company with multiple web properties. Your media assets likely reside across many web properties (e.g., categorized articles, images, authors, videos). For such cases, it's ideal to have a source of truth that aggregates metadata across all of your digital properties so that information can be searched for and found from a single user interface.

With Retool, you can connect to dozens of data sources and APIs and build a single dashboard for team members to sift through your entire media asset library in an instant.

Industry

Media

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

Text

Text

Table

Table

Image

Image

Multiselect

Multiselect

1+
Aggregate and explore media assets
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Text provide context so your team members are clear on what filters are being applied along with information about the selected asset.
[object Object]
Table display results of a search or a filter in a table.
[object Object]
Text Input query data sources on a text input and filter which results are displayed in a table.
[object Object]
Image show a preview image of the selected media asset.
[object Object]
Date and Time Picker narrow results by a date or time.
[object Object]
Multi Select select multiple media asset categories to filter results.
[object Object]
Dropdown select from a pre-defined set of criteria in a dropdown menu.
Data source

Because this use case aggregates records from various web properties, you'll need to connect to more than one type of data source. Retool connects to dozens of widely used data sources and APIs out of the box.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Customer notification system

Send helpful notifications to customers at just the right moments.

Discount approval tool

Build a tool to validate, approve, and keep track of discounts and offer redemptions.

Know Your Customer (KYC) user explorer

Build a KYC user explorer and move new customers through the KYC compliance process faster than ever.

Content curation tool

Build a content aggregator that makes it easier for curators to extract the signal from all the noise

Video library

Build a content library app to sort, modify, and package video content by dimensions like an instructor, content type, expertise level, and paid vs. free video content.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

jjmaxwell-jetfuel
JetFuel Icon

JJ Maxwell

Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel

We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo