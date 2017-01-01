Let's say you're a multi-media company with multiple web properties. Your media assets likely reside across many web properties (e.g., categorized articles, images, authors, videos). For such cases, it's ideal to have a source of truth that aggregates metadata across all of your digital properties so that information can be searched for and found from a single user interface.
With Retool, you can connect to dozens of data sources and APIs and build a single dashboard for team members to sift through your entire media asset library in an instant.
Because this use case aggregates records from various web properties, you'll need to connect to more than one type of data source. Retool connects to dozens of widely used data sources and APIs out of the box.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.