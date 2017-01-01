Curating content for customers and delivering it in the form of a newsletter or app notification is no easy task. Content curators need to sift through metadata like location, interests, and newsworthiness to surface compelling content that is relevant for readers. With Retool, you can build a content aggregator that makes it easier for curators to extract the signal from all the noise. In addition to selecting which content to feature, curators can also adjust to how titles and description text appears and select specific audiences to show content to.
Content available for curator selection can be ingested into a database or Retool via API. Retool connects to nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API.
Aggregate and explore media assets
Create a single dashboard for team members to sift through your entire media asset library in an instant.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.