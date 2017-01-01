  Back to all use cases

Curating content for customers and delivering it in the form of a newsletter or app notification is no easy task. Content curators need to sift through metadata like location, interests, and newsworthiness to surface compelling content that is relevant for readers. With Retool, you can build a content aggregator that makes it easier for curators to extract the signal from all the noise. In addition to selecting which content to feature, curators can also adjust to how titles and description text appears and select specific audiences to show content to.

Industry

MediaSoftware as a ServiceEcommerce

End users

OperationsMarketing and Sales

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display content in a table that provides context like date published, publication, article title, location, and more.
Dropdown filter content shown in your table with dropdown menus.
Date Picker filter results in your table by a selected date or date range.
Text Input use text input fields to allow curators to modify titles and descriptions for a newsletter or app notification.
Button allow copywriters to submit modified text for a title and description with the click of a button.
Checkbox use checkboxes to give curators the ability to modify how content is distributed (e.g., do not allow comments)
Data source

Content available for curator selection can be ingested into a database or Retool via API. Retool connects to nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API.

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software.

jjmaxwell-jetfuel
JetFuel Icon

JJ Maxwell

Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel

We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.

