Curating content for customers and delivering it in the form of a newsletter or app notification is no easy task. Content curators need to sift through metadata like location, interests, and newsworthiness to surface compelling content that is relevant for readers. With Retool, you can build a content aggregator that makes it easier for curators to extract the signal from all the noise. In addition to selecting which content to feature, curators can also adjust to how titles and description text appears and select specific audiences to show content to.

