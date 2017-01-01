If you offer a digital product (e.g., a game development app like the example below) that requires metadata to set variables like difficulty levels or payment gates, then it’s helpful to have a tool that provides guardrails for adding products to your inventory. With Retool, you can build a centralized tool that does all of that!
Connect Retool to a data source where your product information is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and more.
Dataset task manager for machine learning
Build a task manager for machine learning that tracks the progression of datasets, creates new tasks, and adds context for others.
Aggregate and explore media assets
Create a single dashboard for team members to sift through your entire media asset library in an instant.
Content curation tool
Build a content aggregator that makes it easier for curators to extract the signal from all the noise
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.