Gamification settings tool

If you offer a digital product (e.g., a game development app like the example below) that requires metadata to set variables like difficulty levels or payment gates, then it’s helpful to have a tool that provides guardrails for adding products to your inventory. With Retool, you can build a centralized tool that does all of that!

Industry

MediaEcommerce

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

2+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text provide helpful context for team members adding inventory.
Table display inventory details to edit or clone in a table.
Image show a preview of your product using an image component.
Text Input input metadata about a digital product using text.
Toggle use a toggle component to set binary options for products.
Button use buttons to create, save, and edit products.
Data source

Connect Retool to a data source where your product information is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and more.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

jjmaxwell-jetfuel
JetFuel Icon

JJ Maxwell

Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel

We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.

