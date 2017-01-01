When training datasets for machine learning use cases, it’s essential to stay organized. When building a new model from a dataset, it’s helpful to know what tasks are being processed, their status, and when they started. Doing so allows you to keep track of machine learning model progress and ensure the entire dataset is processed.

With Retool, you can build a task manager for machine learning use cases. You’ll be able to track the progression of datasets, create new tasks, and add context for others — all within a single application.