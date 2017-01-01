  Back to all use cases

Dataset task manager for machine learning

When training datasets for machine learning use cases, it’s essential to stay organized. When building a new model from a dataset, it’s helpful to know what tasks are being processed, their status, and when they started. Doing so allows you to keep track of machine learning model progress and ensure the entire dataset is processed.

With Retool, you can build a task manager for machine learning use cases. You’ll be able to track the progression of datasets, create new tasks, and add context for others — all within a single application.

Industry

Software as a ServiceEcommerceFinancial Services

End users

Engineering

Components

Table

Table

Button

Button

Dropdown

Dropdown

Dataset task manager for machine learning
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Table display details about datasets like their status, notes, start times, and ids in a table.
[object Object]
Button take action on datasets with buttons for creating, refreshing, clearing, and ending data processing tasks.
[object Object]
Dropdown add dropdown buttons so that team members can select and process datasets.
Data source

To manage your machine learning datasets, you’ll need to connect to a data store where datasets reside. With Retool, you can connect to dozens of data stores out of the box.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Cloud services deployment manager

Rather than requiring your support team to access and troubleshoot each cloud service individually, you can use Retool to build a deployment management center.

Experiment tracking tool

Build a custom experiment tracking tool to keep tabs on the experiments you run and grow your business faster.

A fast and simple PostgreSQL web IDE

Build on PostgreSQL in half the time with our easy to use web IDE.

Virtual machines manager

Build an application to view the status of virtual machines, fix machines that are down, and even update credentials.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

pedro-franceschi
Brex Icon

Pedro Franceschi

Co-founder and CTO at Brex

Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo