If video content is the core piece of your product offering (e.g., video training courses), it’s helpful to have a single dashboard for managing and packaging that content for customers. With Retool, you can build a content library app to sort, modify, and package video content by dimensions like an instructor, content type, expertise level, and paid vs. free video content.

Media

Operations, Customer Support

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display video content in a table and include context like title, instructor, length, id, date, and more.
Button add buttons to give content curators the ability to copy, modify, add, and delete video content and packages.
Text Input use text input fields to filter table results.
Text add context to your app and display a preview of selected content with text components.
Your content library is likely stored in a database or maybe even a spreadsheet. Retool integrates with popular databases like PostgreSQL and Google Sheets out of the box.

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software.

jjmaxwell-jetfuel
JetFuel Icon

JJ Maxwell

Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel

We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.

