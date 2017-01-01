  Back to all use cases

Product lookup tool

Inventory can quickly get out of control if you’re selling or distributing a wide array of products. Customer support teams need a simple, reliable way to look up a product and answer questions about price, availability, shipping times, and more.

With Retool, you can build an app that can search through your entire inventory and displays details about a selected product. We’re taking the example below from a medical supply company, but the same use case can be applied for all types of industries that need to keep close track of product inventory.

Industry

HealthcareEcommerce

End users

Customer SupportMarketing and Sales

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display products and context about products in a table.
Text Input query your database and filter inventory results based on the text entered into a search input component.
Text label the different sections of your app to provide a clear end-user experience.
Button use button components for all sorts of actions, like updating inventory or export results.
Container display detailed information about a selected product in a container.
Data source

In order for products to be added to your inventory or to update information on existing products, you’ll need to connect and write to a data source. Common data stores used for inventory include databases like MySQL, PostegreSQL, and MongoDB.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
