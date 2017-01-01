Inventory can quickly get out of control if you’re selling or distributing a wide array of products. Customer support teams need a simple, reliable way to look up a product and answer questions about price, availability, shipping times, and more.

With Retool, you can build an app that can search through your entire inventory and displays details about a selected product. We’re taking the example below from a medical supply company, but the same use case can be applied for all types of industries that need to keep close track of product inventory.