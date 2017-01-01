Inventory can quickly get out of control if you’re selling or distributing a wide array of products. Customer support teams need a simple, reliable way to look up a product and answer questions about price, availability, shipping times, and more.
With Retool, you can build an app that can search through your entire inventory and displays details about a selected product. We’re taking the example below from a medical supply company, but the same use case can be applied for all types of industries that need to keep close track of product inventory.
Healthcare•Ecommerce
Customer Support•Marketing and Sales
Table
Button
Text
Text Input
In order for products to be added to your inventory or to update information on existing products, you’ll need to connect and write to a data source. Common data stores used for inventory include databases like MySQL, PostegreSQL, and MongoDB.
Shipment processing dashboard
A central dashboard to manage your shipping list, labels, and status of shipped items.
Inventory management dashboard
Build an app to see what's in stock, add SKUs, track the status of orders.
Medication fulfillment dashboard
Medication management and scheduling application for healthcare companies.
Virtual healthcare dashboard
Build a multi-functional healthcare management application that allows staff to manage scheduling and medical practitioners and patients to communicate with each other.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy
As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.