Shipment processing dashboard

If you’re operating a business that ships physical goods to customers or suppliers at scale, building an application that provides your staff with a surefire method to process shipments is a must-have.

With Retool, you can build a custom shipment processing app that pulls in shipments via API and allows your processing team to review, edit, delete, and process shipments as needed.

Table displays a table of tickets that can be filtered by SLA status, support rep, date, task time, response time, and more.
[object Object]
Text highlight success metrics like average response time, promoter score, and ticket backlog in your SLA dashboard.
[object Object]
Form allows shipping agents to create and process shipments via a form with inputs for text, dates, notes, and dropdowns.
[object Object]
Button add buttons for editing, deleting, copying, and viewing shipment details.
Data source

To process shipments, you will need to connect to a shipments API like Shippo or ShipStation. In this example, are connecting via API. Retool allows you to connect to any REST, GraphQL or SOAP API.

