If you’re building a custom application where users can purchase products, you’ll probably want an easy to use tool that allows internal team members to add and modify products. With Retool, you can build a frontend that makes it easy for your team to add new products to your inventory while including contextual metadata like product images, weight, dimensions, category, title, and description. And if they need to update a product (e.g., change an image of an existing SKU), they can easily do that from the same interface.
For products to be added to your inventory or to update information on existing products, you’ll need to connect and write to a data source. Common data stores used for inventory include databases like MySQL, PostegreSQL, and MongoDB.
Inventory management dashboard
Build an app to see what's in stock, add SKUs, track the status of orders.
Rental subscription manager
Build a rental subscription application to invoice renters, charge the remainder of an item they choose to keep, process returns, and more.
Dynamic order pricing dashboard
Move dynamic pricing off of spreadsheets and into a single app that computes pricing by any number of variables
Returns and exchanges processor
Build an internal tool where your customer success team can process returns and exchanges from a single dashboard.
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.