Product generator

If you’re building a custom application where users can purchase products, you’ll probably want an easy to use tool that allows internal team members to add and modify products. With Retool, you can build a frontend that makes it easy for your team to add new products to your inventory while including contextual metadata like product images, weight, dimensions, category, title, and description. And if they need to update a product (e.g., change an image of an existing SKU), they can easily do that from the same interface.

Industry

EcommerceMarketplaces

End users

OperationsMarketing and Sales

Components

Product generator
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text provide context, so team members have a clear understanding of what products and fields they are modifying.
Dropdown allows team members to select metadata about the product (e.g., product category or parent product).
Button once product info has been updated, buttons are used to submit and write the new information to your database.
Text Input give your team members the option to type in free-form text to provide context about the product (e.g., product description, title, or price).
Data source

For products to be added to your inventory or to update information on existing products, you’ll need to connect and write to a data source. Common data stores used for inventory include databases like MySQL, PostegreSQL, and MongoDB.

What you can build with Retool

Inventory management dashboard

Build an app to see what's in stock, add SKUs, track the status of orders.

Rental subscription manager

Build a rental subscription application to invoice renters, charge the remainder of an item they choose to keep, process returns, and more.

Dynamic order pricing dashboard

Move dynamic pricing off of spreadsheets and into a single app that computes pricing by any number of variables

Returns and exchanges processor

Build an internal tool where your customer success team can process returns and exchanges from a single dashboard.

Refund processor

Give customer support agents (or whoever is processing a refund) a simple tool that connects your database and payment platforms to lookup orders and process refunds.

