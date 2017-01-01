Companies that provide a rental subscription service (e.g., furniture or tool rental) need to meticulously track inventory to ensure both customers and renters are happy. With Retool, you can build a rental subscription application to invoice renters, charge the remainder of an item they choose to keep, process returns, and more.
Connect Retool to your orders database to build this app. Retool supports many popular databases out of the box like PostgreSQL, MongoDB, DynamoDB, MySQL, Redshift, and more.
