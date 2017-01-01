  Back to all use cases

Rental subscription manager

Companies that provide a rental subscription service (e.g., furniture or tool rental) need to meticulously track inventory to ensure both customers and renters are happy. With Retool, you can build a rental subscription application to invoice renters, charge the remainder of an item they choose to keep, process returns, and more.

Industry

Software as a ServiceMarketplacesFinancial ServicesHealthcare

End users

OperationsMarketing and SalesCustomer Support

Components

Button

Button

Table

Table

Text Input

Text Input

Text

Text

Rental subscription manager
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Button use buttons to trigger actions like viewing details of an order or renewing a subscription.
[object Object]
Table display customer orders in a table and include details like date, total, id, and amount due.
[object Object]
Text Input use text input fields as a filter to search for orders.
[object Object]
Container organize the layout of your app using containers.
[object Object]
Text use text to display context about a selected order like plan type, next invoice date, and payment.
Data source

Connect Retool to your orders database to build this app. Retool supports many popular databases out of the box like PostgreSQL, MongoDB, DynamoDB, MySQL, Redshift, and more.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Discount approval tool

Build a tool to validate, approve, and keep track of discounts and offer redemptions.

Know Your Customer (KYC) user explorer

Build a KYC user explorer and move new customers through the KYC compliance process faster than ever.

Customer onboarding dashboard

A dashboard to help you vet partners and customers before you start doing business with them.

Real estate agent listing approval

Build a dashboard to approve real estate agents for the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

Listing approval tool

Build a listing approval tool to empower quality control teams to review and approve or reject pending inventory submissions quickly.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

ismail-ceylan
Zeplin Icon

Ismail Ceylan

Co-founder, Software Engineer at Zeplin

Retool lets our engineers move significantly faster and focus on customer-facing features. We build lots of tools for both support and success in Retool, all of which are used daily. It's one of my favorite pieces of software!

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo