Real estate agent listing approval

With Retool, you can easily build a dashboard for approving applications. In this example, we’re showing an application manager to approve real estate agents for the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). It’s powered by a PostgreSQL database that stores applicant information. Agent information is displayed in a table, where a team member can view information required for approval like agent score, number of listings, and agent MLS id. From there, they can select an applicant and approve or deny their application.
To create this app, you'll need to connect to a database. Relational databases like PostgreSQL, DynamoDB, and MySQL are most common for use cases like this. Retool connects with dozens of data sources and APIs out of the box.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.