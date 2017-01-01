Real estate agent listing approval

With Retool, you can easily build a dashboard for approving applications. In this example, we’re showing an application manager to approve real estate agents for the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). It’s powered by a PostgreSQL database that stores applicant information. Agent information is displayed in a table, where a team member can view information required for approval like agent score, number of listings, and agent MLS id. From there, they can select an applicant and approve or deny their application.

Start Building Now