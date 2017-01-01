If you’re in a regulated industry like finance or freight, you might need to vet partners or customers before you can do business with them. When that’s the case, an onboarding and approval tool is often a better way to manage the approval process rather than using a method prone to human error like a spreadsheet.
With Retool, you can quickly build a new customer activation tool on top of your data and manage your onboarding process without the overhead of building a custom application from scratch.
To explore and update your customer and partner applications, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a simple Google Sheet as a datasource but this tool could be built on top of many data sources. See Retool integrations here.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.