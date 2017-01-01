If you’re in a regulated industry like finance or freight, you might need to vet partners or customers before you can do business with them. When that’s the case, an onboarding and approval tool is often a better way to manage the approval process rather than using a method prone to human error like a spreadsheet.

With Retool, you can quickly build a new customer activation tool on top of your data and manage your onboarding process without the overhead of building a custom application from scratch.