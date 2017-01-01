  Back to all use cases

Customer onboarding dashboard

If you’re in a regulated industry like finance or freight, you might need to vet partners or customers before you can do business with them. When that’s the case, an onboarding and approval tool is often a better way to manage the approval process rather than using a method prone to human error like a spreadsheet.

With Retool, you can quickly build a new customer activation tool on top of your data and manage your onboarding process without the overhead of building a custom application from scratch.

Industry

Financial ServicesSoftware as a Service

End users

OperationsMarketing and Sales

Components

Table

Table

Button

Button

Text Input

Text Input

Text

Text

2+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text provide context so that your team is clear about the discounts and offers they are approving.
Date Range Picker filter results by a date range to narrow results or to view offers that are expiring soon.
Text Input when connected to your user database, a text input field can be used to search for an applicant by any indexed data point (e.g., name, domain, company, email).
Button refresh results from filters and submit deal information to a platform like Stripe.
Table displays a table of deal applicants that can be sorted and filtered using the search text inputs.
Multi Select filter results by more than one factor such as application status and progress.
Data source

To explore and update your customer and partner applications, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a simple Google Sheet as a datasource but this tool could be built on top of many data sources. See Retool integrations here.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
