Financial services companies know the importance of adhering to “know your customer” or “know your client” (KYC) guidelines. Giving your team access to an internal tool for processing KYC compliance is a faster way to ensure customers are actually who they claim to be and keep your business KYC compliant.
With Retool, you can quickly build a KYC user explorer and move new customers through the KYC compliance process faster than ever.
To explore and update user records for KYC compliance, you’ll need to connect to a data source like a SQL database. Retool integrates with dozens of databases and APIs out of the box. See Retool integrations here.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.