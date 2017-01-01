  Back to all use cases

Know Your Customer (KYC) user explorer

Financial services companies know the importance of adhering to “know your customer” or “know your client” (KYC) guidelines. Giving your team access to an internal tool for processing KYC compliance is a faster way to ensure customers are actually who they claim to be and keep your business KYC compliant.

With Retool, you can quickly build a KYC user explorer and move new customers through the KYC compliance process faster than ever.

Industry

Financial Services

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

Text

Text

Table

Table

Tabbed Container

Tabbed Container

Text Input

Text Input

2+
Know Your Customer (KYC) user explorer
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Tabbed Container enables support agents to sort through user types for KYC compliance (e.g., proposed customers, agents, consultants, or distributors).
[object Object]
Text provides context so that your agents are clear about what information they are modifying.
[object Object]
Text Input when connected to your user database, a text input field can be used to search for a user by any indexed data point (e.g., name, user id, username).
[object Object]
Buttons allow agents to edit or save user records when clicked.
[object Object]
Table displays a table of users that can be sorted and filtered using text inputs for search.
[object Object]
Toggle acts as an on/off switch that can be used to update a user’s status (e.g., user is KYC compliant).
Data source

To explore and update user records for KYC compliance, you’ll need to connect to a data source like a SQL database. Retool integrates with dozens of databases and APIs out of the box. See Retool integrations here.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Renewals control center

Build a custom renewals dashboard offers visibility into account health and feedback from reps.

Customer onboarding dashboard

A dashboard to help you vet partners and customers before you start doing business with them.

Customer notification system

Send helpful notifications to customers at just the right moments.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

pedro-franceschi
Brex Icon

Pedro Franceschi

Co-founder and CTO at Brex

Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo