Listing approval tool

Two-sided marketplaces (e.g., an apartment fulfillment service) need checks and balances to ensure inventory listed from the supply side meets standards. With Retool, you can build a listing approval tool to empower quality control teams to review and approve or reject pending inventory submissions quickly.

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display listings in a table that’s sortable by approval status, type, date, etc.
Text Input use text inputs to add listing search functionality to your app.
Image display an image of selected inventory.
Buttons take actions with buttons like approving or rejecting new listings.
Text provide context of what information is displayed with text components.
Dropdown use a dropdown menu to filter results that appear in your tables.
This use case is based on an example app we built to showcase how to connect Retool to a MongoDB data store.

A fast and simple MongoDB admin console

Easily manage, explore, visualize, query your MongoDB data - and much more.

Customer onboarding dashboard

A dashboard to help you vet partners and customers before you start doing business with them.

Rental subscription manager

Build a rental subscription application to invoice renters, charge the remainder of an item they choose to keep, process returns, and more.

Real estate agent listing approval

Build a dashboard to approve real estate agents for the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

