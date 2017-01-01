Two-sided marketplaces (e.g., an apartment fulfillment service) need checks and balances to ensure inventory listed from the supply side meets standards. With Retool, you can build a listing approval tool to empower quality control teams to review and approve or reject pending inventory submissions quickly.
Marketplaces
Operations•Marketing and Sales
Image
Table
Text Input
Button
This use case is based on an example app we built to showcase how to connect Retool to a MongoDB data store.
A fast and simple MongoDB admin console
Easily manage, explore, visualize, query your MongoDB data - and much more.
Customer onboarding dashboard
A dashboard to help you vet partners and customers before you start doing business with them.
Rental subscription manager
Build a rental subscription application to invoice renters, charge the remainder of an item they choose to keep, process returns, and more.
Eddy Kim
Engineering Manager at Verishop
Using Retool, we've built internal tools for our retail and merchandising teams quickly, while maintaining our speed on feature development for our shoppers.