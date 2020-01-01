If you’re in an industry where prices of your product vary by volume, seasonality, and agreements with customers, pricing can be hard to keep track of. At any reasonable scale, a dashboard that automatically calculates prices accounting for all variables is essential.
With Retool, you can move dynamic pricing off of spreadsheets and into a single app that computes pricing by any number of variables. As a result, your team can focus on delivering fast and accurate customer experiences.
In this example, the table is populated by a PostgreSQL database on the backend. However, Retool works out-of-the-box with many data sources and any API. See all of our native integrations here.
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.