Dynamic order pricing dashboard

If you’re in an industry where prices of your product vary by volume, seasonality, and agreements with customers, pricing can be hard to keep track of. At any reasonable scale, a dashboard that automatically calculates prices accounting for all variables is essential.

With Retool, you can move dynamic pricing off of spreadsheets and into a single app that computes pricing by any number of variables. As a result, your team can focus on delivering fast and accurate customer experiences.

Industry

HealthcareEcommerce

End users

Customer SupportMarketing and Sales

Components

Table

Table

Text Input

Text Input

Text

Text

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display details about pricing and include contextual data like customer, product preferences, discounts, volume of orders, and more.
[object Object]
Date and time picker filter table results by date and time of shipment or order.
[object Object]
Text Input input text to filter results by customer name, product type, discount, and more.
[object Object]
Text add titles and labels to provide context for team members using the app.
Data source

In this example, the table is populated by a PostgreSQL database on the backend. However, Retool works out-of-the-box with many data sources and any API. See all of our native integrations here.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Rohan Chopra
DoorDash Icon

Rohan Chopra

Director of Engineering at DoorDash

Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.

