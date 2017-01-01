If your business provides a service for auto deliveries, transportation, or shipping logistics, you need to keep close tabs on which vehicles in your fleet are operating. If a vehicle goes out of commission, you can quickly reroute the operating fleet or update delivery times accordingly. With Retool, you can build a fleet status dashboard and know when part of your fleet goes down so you can make adjustments in real-time.
Connect Retool to the database that tracks your fleet information. Retool works out of the box with popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and more.
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.