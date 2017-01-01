Warehouse shipping manager

Direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses need to be on top of warehouse inventory, packing, and shipping schedules to deliver world-class customer experiences. The problem is that each of these vital parts of the business are often siloed. As a result, points of failure are introduced when navigating across different systems and teams.
With Retool, you can combine all of your direct-to-consumer processes into one tool. Doing so keeps your team focused and reduces opportunities for inventory or packaging to fall through the cracks.
Ecommerce•Marketplaces•Healthcare
Operations•Customer Support
Button
Table
Text Input
Text
To process shipments, you will need to connect to a shipments API like Shippo or ShipStation. In this example, are connecting via API. Retool allows you to connect to any REST, GraphQL or SOAP API.
Shipment processing dashboard
A central dashboard to manage your shipping list, labels, and status of shipped items.
Product lookup tool
Build an app that can search through your entire inventory and displays details about a selected product
Inventory management dashboard
Build an app to see what's in stock, add SKUs, track the status of orders.
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.