Warehouse shipping manager

Direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses need to be on top of warehouse inventory, packing, and shipping schedules to deliver world-class customer experiences. The problem is that each of these vital parts of the business are often siloed. As a result, points of failure are introduced when navigating across different systems and teams.

With Retool, you can combine all of your direct-to-consumer processes into one tool. Doing so keeps your team focused and reduces opportunities for inventory or packaging to fall through the cracks.