Warehouse shipping manager

Direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses need to be on top of warehouse inventory, packing, and shipping schedules to deliver world-class customer experiences. The problem is that each of these vital parts of the business are often siloed. As a result, points of failure are introduced when navigating across different systems and teams.

With Retool, you can combine all of your direct-to-consumer processes into one tool. Doing so keeps your team focused and reduces opportunities for inventory or packaging to fall through the cracks.

Industry

EcommerceMarketplacesHealthcare

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

Button

Button

Table

Table

Text Input

Text Input

Text

Text

1+
Warehouse shipping manager
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Button add buttons for editing, deleting, copying, and viewing shipment details.
[object Object]
Table display details about orders (SKUs, carriers, order ids, statuses, etc.) in a table for your fulfillment team to work through.
[object Object]
Text Input use text inputs to filter results shown in a table (e.g., filter by SKU or order status).
[object Object]
Form allows team members to create and process shipments via a form with inputs for text, dates, notes, and dropdowns.
[object Object]
Text add titles and labels to provide context for team members using the tool.
Data source

To process shipments, you will need to connect to a shipments API like Shippo or ShipStation. In this example, are connecting via API. Retool allows you to connect to any REST, GraphQL or SOAP API.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
