Sensor calibration tool

With the rise of IoT connected devices, more and more energy companies use sensors to ensure their equipment is operating as expected to prevent costly breakdowns. With Retool, you can build an application to monitor sensor activity, monitor sensor status, and recalibrate the sensors — all from a single application!

Marketplaces

Operations

Table

Table

Text

Text

Dropdown

Dropdown

Button

Button

Sensor calibration tool
Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display search results in a table.
Text provide context to help your workforce understand what they are viewing and navigate your app quickly.
Dropdown filter results shown in your table using a dropdown menu.
Button trigger actions to recalibrate sensors, send transmissions and refresh results with buttons.
Connect Retool to your sensor database or APIs. Retool works out of the box with popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and can connect to anything with a REST API.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
