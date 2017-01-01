  Back to all use cases

The most successful healthcare services and prescription companies are hyper-organized. They use systems for reminding customers of upcoming appointments, remembering customer preferences, and checking in after treatments.

With Retool, you can build a customer success application that's tailored to a healthcare services business. Get organized by assigning your customer support team with tasks like setting reminders for prescriptions, automating email and text notifications, and scheduling future appointments.

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table displays a table of tickets that can be filtered by SLA status, support rep, date, task time, response time, and more.
Text highlight success metrics like average response time, promoter score, and ticket backlog in your SLA dashboard.
Button add buttons for editing, deleting, copying, and viewing shipment details.
Text Input give your support agents the ability to search for clients via text input.
Dropdown filter results from a picklist of commonly used data values.
To explore and update user records, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a MySQL database but this tool could be built on many data sources. See Retool integrations here.

LeadGenius Icon

Adam Louie

Senior Director of Business Operations at LeadGenius

Retool has enabled us to completely remodel and refine our systems, which in turn has freed up valuable engineering resources equivalent to 2-3 full stack engineers.

