The most successful healthcare services and prescription companies are hyper-organized. They use systems for reminding customers of upcoming appointments, remembering customer preferences, and checking in after treatments.
With Retool, you can build a customer success application that's tailored to a healthcare services business. Get organized by assigning your customer support team with tasks like setting reminders for prescriptions, automating email and text notifications, and scheduling future appointments.
To explore and update user records, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a MySQL database but this tool could be built on many data sources. See Retool integrations here.
