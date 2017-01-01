  Back to all use cases

Virtual healthcare dashboard

As more healthcare practices move to virtual environments (e.g., a phone or video consultation), healthcare providers must adapt to new patient scheduling methods. With Retool, you can build a multi-functional healthcare management application that allows staff to manage scheduling and medical practitioners and patients to communicate with each other.

Healthcare

OperationsCustomer Support

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text provide context with text to give doctors and staff a clear understanding of what information is displayed and what actions they are taking in the app.
Table display messages from patients in a table with rows that can be selected and acted upon.
Text Input input long-form text to add notes or send messages to patients.
Note add notes to values in a table (e.g., context about a prescription).
Button log notes and send messages with the click of a button.
Dropdown select different views to update patient information or make prescription changes.
A database is at the core of most virtual healthcare dashboards. With Retool, you can connect to dozens of databases like PostgreSQL, DynamoDB, MongoDB, SQL Server, and even Google Sheets.

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

envoy
Envoy Icon

David Boskovitz

Software Engineer at Envoy

As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.

