Virtual healthcare dashboard

As more healthcare practices move to virtual environments (e.g., a phone or video consultation), healthcare providers must adapt to new patient scheduling methods. With Retool, you can build a multi-functional healthcare management application that allows staff to manage scheduling and medical practitioners and patients to communicate with each other.
A database is at the core of most virtual healthcare dashboards. With Retool, you can connect to dozens of databases like PostgreSQL, DynamoDB, MongoDB, SQL Server, and even Google Sheets.
Medication fulfillment dashboard
Medication management and scheduling application for healthcare companies.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy
As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.