Auto repair management dashboard

If you work in auto repair (or any services business that repairs things!), you need to keep track of parts to order, delivery dates, payment, and more. With Retool, you can build a single application to manage the status of repairs and all the moving parts associated with providing a detailed customer experience.

Industry

EcommerceMarketplaces

End users

Marketing and SalesCustomer Support

Components

1+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display requirements for a job and part numbers in a table and include context in columns for part number, cost, available date, inventory status, and more.
Text Input filter search results for parts by typing part numbers into a text input box.
Dropdown filter results with dropdown menus for repair category or type.
Button use buttons to add new parts to an order.
Chart tally up costs to and provide complete transparency to customers using a pie chart.
Data source

Connect Retool to a data source where your repair and parts information is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and APIs like Shopify and Stripe.

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software.

Rohan Chopra
DoorDash Icon

Rohan Chopra

Director of Engineering at DoorDash

Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.

