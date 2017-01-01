Auto repair management dashboard

If you work in auto repair (or any services business that repairs things!), you need to keep track of parts to order, delivery dates, payment, and more. With Retool, you can build a single application to manage the status of repairs and all the moving parts associated with providing a detailed customer experience.
Ecommerce•Marketplaces
Marketing and Sales•Customer Support
Button
Table
Chart
Text Input
Product lookup tool
Build an app that can search through your entire inventory and displays details about a selected product
Transportation logistics tracker
Build a transportation and logistics app that acts as the control center for your rides.
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.