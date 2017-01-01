Transportation logistics tracker

If you provide ground transportation services (e.g., pickup and dropoff services for groups), it’s critical to know the nuances of each trip your service offers. To stay organized and on time, you need a tool to manage logistics from pickup times to group size to estimated travel time. And you also want to empower your customer success team to dispatch changes to drivers on time.

With Retool, you can build a transportation logistics app that acts as the control center for your rides. Empower your operations and customer support teams to generate quotes, adjust trip details, and send communications to drivers — all in one app!