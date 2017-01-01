  Back to all use cases

Transportation logistics tracker

If you provide ground transportation services (e.g., pickup and dropoff services for groups), it’s critical to know the nuances of each trip your service offers. To stay organized and on time, you need a tool to manage logistics from pickup times to group size to estimated travel time. And you also want to empower your customer success team to dispatch changes to drivers on time.

With Retool, you can build a transportation logistics app that acts as the control center for your rides. Empower your operations and customer support teams to generate quotes, adjust trip details, and send communications to drivers — all in one app!

Industry

MarketplacesEducation

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Container use containers to organize your application intuitively.
Button trigger actions like generating a quote or opening a module to edit trip details with buttons.
Text Input allow customer support reps to add notes about changes to an order or to update a driver on things like location specifics.
Text provide context so that your customer support and operations teams are clear on what actions they are taking.
Data source

To build this app, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a MySQL database but this app could be built on top of many data sources. See Retool integrations here.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
