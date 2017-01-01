Transportation logistics tracker

If you provide ground transportation services (e.g., pickup and dropoff services for groups), it’s critical to know the nuances of each trip your service offers. To stay organized and on time, you need a tool to manage logistics from pickup times to group size to estimated travel time. And you also want to empower your customer success team to dispatch changes to drivers on time.
With Retool, you can build a transportation logistics app that acts as the control center for your rides. Empower your operations and customer support teams to generate quotes, adjust trip details, and send communications to drivers — all in one app!
Marketplaces•Education
Operations•Customer Support
Text
Text Input
Button
Container
To build this app, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a MySQL database but this app could be built on top of many data sources. See Retool integrations here.
Discount approval tool
Build a tool to validate, approve, and keep track of discounts and offer redemptions.
Aggregate and explore media assets
Create a single dashboard for team members to sift through your entire media asset library in an instant.
Know Your Customer (KYC) user explorer
Build a KYC user explorer and move new customers through the KYC compliance process faster than ever.
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.