Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Shopify data.
Retool integrates directly with Shopify's API so you can manage your storefront more quickly and efficiently. Build internal tools like customer admin panels, inventory management, and multi step order forms with your Shopify data in hours, not days or weeks.
Retool supports both reading from and writing back to Shopify, via Shopify's REST API or GraphQL API.
Note: Retool currently only supports connecting to Shopify via our REST API or GraphQL integrations.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
View your Shopify data
Pull data about your customers, orders, products, inventory, or any other entities in your Shopify store.
Update your Shopify data
Update order statuses based on multi step fulfillment stages, change customer info, and change product listings.
Delete your Shopify data
Remove duplicate or errant customers, orders, or products.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.