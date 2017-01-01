Retool integrates directly with Shopify's API so you can manage your storefront more quickly and efficiently. Build internal tools like customer admin panels, inventory management, and multi step order forms with your Shopify data in hours, not days or weeks.

Retool supports both reading from and writing back to Shopify, via Shopify's REST API or GraphQL API.

Note: Retool currently only supports connecting to Shopify via our REST API or GraphQL integrations.