  Back to all use cases

Food delivery tracker

If you’re in the business of delivering physical goods (e.g., food delivery), you need a log of delivery events (time sent, received, driver, region, etc.) to manage customer support. Providing your customer support team with a tool to quickly search orders and take action makes their work easier and helps deliver better customer experiences.

With Retool, you can build a customer support tool tailored to food delivery use cases without the heavy lift of coding from scratch.

Industry

EcommerceMarketplaces

End users

Operations

Components

Table

Table

Button

Button

Text Input

Text Input

Text

Text

2+
Food delivery tracker
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Text provide context so that your team is clear about the discounts and offers they are approving.
[object Object]
Date Range Picker filter results by a date range to narrow results or to view offers that are expiring soon.
[object Object]
Text Input when connected to your user database, a text input field can be used to search for an applicant by any indexed data point (e.g., name, domain, company, email).
[object Object]
Button refresh results from filters and submit deal information to a platform like Stripe.
[object Object]
Table displays a table of deal applicants that can be sorted and filtered using the search text inputs.
Data source

To explore and update user records, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a MongoDB data source but this tool could be built on top of many data sources. See Retool integrations here.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Customer notification system

Send helpful notifications to customers at just the right moments.

Know Your Customer (KYC) user explorer

Build a KYC user explorer and move new customers through the KYC compliance process faster than ever.

Aggregate and explore media assets

Create a single dashboard for team members to sift through your entire media asset library in an instant.

Food delivery control center

Build an app to run a full delivery service that supports everything from receiving orders to ensuring timely delivery.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

Rohan Chopra
DoorDash Icon

Rohan Chopra

Director of Engineering at DoorDash

Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo