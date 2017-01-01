If you’re in the business of delivering physical goods (e.g., food delivery), you need a log of delivery events (time sent, received, driver, region, etc.) to manage customer support. Providing your customer support team with a tool to quickly search orders and take action makes their work easier and helps deliver better customer experiences.
With Retool, you can build a customer support tool tailored to food delivery use cases without the heavy lift of coding from scratch.
To explore and update user records, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a MongoDB data source but this tool could be built on top of many data sources. See Retool integrations here.
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.