Returns and exchanges processor

Providing a seamless return and exchange experience can be a real difference-maker when it comes to customer loyalty. Equipping your customer success team with a single tool to manage returns and exchanges reduces the chances of error and speeds up the process. With Retool, you can build an internal tool where your customer success team can process returns and exchanges from a single dashboard.

Industry

EcommerceMarketplaces

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

Table

Table

Button

Button

Text Input

Text Input

Text

Text

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text provide context so that your customer success team knows details (customer name, address, email, etc.) about the order they are processing.
Button use buttons to modify or terminate orders.
Text Input use text input fields as a filter to search for orders.
Table display details about a selected order or previous customer order history.
Data source

Power your return and exchange app by connecting to your customer order database and your payments API (Retool works out of the box with Stripe).

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
