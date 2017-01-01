Providing a seamless return and exchange experience can be a real difference-maker when it comes to customer loyalty. Equipping your customer success team with a single tool to manage returns and exchanges reduces the chances of error and speeds up the process. With Retool, you can build an internal tool where your customer success team can process returns and exchanges from a single dashboard.
Power your return and exchange app by connecting to your customer order database and your payments API (Retool works out of the box with Stripe).
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.