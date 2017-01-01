  Back to all use cases

Virtual machines manager

If your engineering team manages dozens of virtual machines (or maybe you’re providing services that require virtual machine management for customers), it’s ideal to have a centralized place to manage your arsenal of VMs. With Retool, you can build an application to view the status of virtual machines, fix machines that are down, and even update credentials.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

EngineeringOperations

Components

Table

Table

Button

Button

Text

Text

Text Input

Text Input

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display details about virtual machines (status, RAM, CPU, GPU, etc.) in a table.
Button use buttons to take action (e.g., reset machine password) on a selected machine.
Text add clear instructions for end-users to troubleshoot issues or send a notification to a customer when a machine is down.
Text Input use text input to filter results or to search for a customer email.
Data source

Most cloud services are accessible via API. With Retool, you can connect to anything with a REST, GraphQL, or gRPC API.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
