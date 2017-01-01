If your engineering team manages dozens of virtual machines (or maybe you’re providing services that require virtual machine management for customers), it’s ideal to have a centralized place to manage your arsenal of VMs. With Retool, you can build an application to view the status of virtual machines, fix machines that are down, and even update credentials.
Most cloud services are accessible via API. With Retool, you can connect to anything with a REST, GraphQL, or gRPC API.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.