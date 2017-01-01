If you’re offering cloud-based software services to customers, those services will occasionally need to be reset, reconfigured, and deployed. Rather than requiring your support team to access and troubleshoot each cloud service individually, you can use Retool to build a deployment management center. Doing so gives your team a central place to keep the services that support your customers up and running.
Most cloud services are accessible via API. With Retool, you can connect to anything with a REST, GraphQL or gRPC API.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.