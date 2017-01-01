  Back to all use cases

Cloud services deployment manager

If you’re offering cloud-based software services to customers, those services will occasionally need to be reset, reconfigured, and deployed. Rather than requiring your support team to access and troubleshoot each cloud service individually, you can use Retool to build a deployment management center. Doing so gives your team a central place to keep the services that support your customers up and running.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

EngineeringOperations

Components

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display details about customers, what services they are using, and if those services are running as expected.
Dropdown use dropdown picklists to enable customer support agents to filter results by type of service or status.
Button use buttons to activate services and refresh the status of a customer’s deployment.
Tabbed Container embed different support functions into separated tabs that allow customer support agents to jump from one tab to the next quickly.
Text add titles and labels to provide context for team members using the app.
Data source

Most cloud services are accessible via API. With Retool, you can connect to anything with a REST, GraphQL or gRPC API.

