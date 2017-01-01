If you’re managing a team of customer success reps, you know how important it is to have visibility into upcoming renewals. To manage your team effectively, you need to know which accounts are up for renewal, along with which accounts are at a churn risk or have the potential to expand.
With Retool, you can build a renewals dashboard that not only gives you visibility into accounts but also gives you and your team the ability to add account notes, change account statuses, adjust contract details, and much more. You can essentially build a custom CRM for renewals.
Software as a Service•Financial Services
Operations•Customer Support
Table
Button
Text
Bar Chart
To explore and update account records, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a MySQL database but this tool could be built on top of many data sources. See Retool integrations here.
Fraud monitoring tool
Build a fraud monitoring application to equip operations and customer support teams with the ability to look up a customer, view transactions in a table, and verify or freeze accounts based on suspected fraudulent activity.
Discount approval tool
Build a tool to validate, approve, and keep track of discounts and offer redemptions.
Customer onboarding dashboard
A dashboard to help you vet partners and customers before you start doing business with them.
Adam Louie
Senior Director of Business Operations at LeadGenius
Retool has enabled us to completely remodel and refine our systems, which in turn has freed up valuable engineering resources equivalent to 2-3 full stack engineers.