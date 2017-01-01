If you’re managing a team of customer success reps, you know how important it is to have visibility into upcoming renewals. To manage your team effectively, you need to know which accounts are up for renewal, along with which accounts are at a churn risk or have the potential to expand.

With Retool, you can build a renewals dashboard that not only gives you visibility into accounts but also gives you and your team the ability to add account notes, change account statuses, adjust contract details, and much more. You can essentially build a custom CRM for renewals.