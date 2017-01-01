  Back to all use cases

If you’re managing a team of customer success reps, you know how important it is to have visibility into upcoming renewals. To manage your team effectively, you need to know which accounts are up for renewal, along with which accounts are at a churn risk or have the potential to expand.

With Retool, you can build a renewals dashboard that not only gives you visibility into accounts but also gives you and your team the ability to add account notes, change account statuses, adjust contract details, and much more. You can essentially build a custom CRM for renewals.

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Tabbed Container to toggle tabs between an overview of all accounts and drill into details on a selected account.
Table displays a table of tickets that can be filtered by SLA status, support rep, date, task time, response time, and more.
Text highlight success metrics like average response time, promoter score, and ticket backlog in your SLA dashboard.
Bar Chart inspire friendly competition by showing tickets resolved or average response time by rep in a bar chart.
Dropdown filter results by including dropdowns for specific support reps, SLA statues, and support ticket types.
Data source

To explore and update account records, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a MySQL database but this tool could be built on top of many data sources. See Retool integrations here.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
