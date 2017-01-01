  Back to all use cases

Fraud monitoring tool

Fraud detection and monitoring is a core function for any financial services company processing the exchange of transactions. With Retool, you can build a fraud monitoring application to equip operations and customer support teams with the ability to look up a customer, view transactions in a table, and verify or freeze accounts based on suspected fraudulent activity.

Industry

Financial Services

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

Map

Map

Text Input

Text Input

Table

Table

Button

Button

1+
Fraud monitoring tool
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Text provide titles to tables and contextual information about a transaction using text.
[object Object]
Text Input use a text input as a way to search your customer database and view customer transaction history.
[object Object]
Button add buttons for users to freeze accounts or verify purchases.
[object Object]
Table displays a table of users that can be sorted and filtered using the search text inputs.
[object Object]
Map add a map component to display where transactions took place on a map.
Data source

Connect Retool to your customers and transactions database to build this app. Retool supports many popular databases out of the box like PostgreSQL, MongoDB, DynamoDB, MySQL, Redshift, and more.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Renewals control center

Build a custom renewals dashboard offers visibility into account health and feedback from reps.

Customer notification system

Send helpful notifications to customers at just the right moments.

Know Your Customer (KYC) user explorer

Build a KYC user explorer and move new customers through the KYC compliance process faster than ever.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

pedro-franceschi
Brex Icon

Pedro Franceschi

Co-founder and CTO at Brex

Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo