Fraud monitoring tool

Fraud detection and monitoring is a core function for any financial services company processing the exchange of transactions. With Retool, you can build a fraud monitoring application to equip operations and customer support teams with the ability to look up a customer, view transactions in a table, and verify or freeze accounts based on suspected fraudulent activity.
Connect Retool to your customers and transactions database to build this app. Retool supports many popular databases out of the box like PostgreSQL, MongoDB, DynamoDB, MySQL, Redshift, and more.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.