Experiment tracking tool

Quickly growing a business requires a lot of experimentation. It’s a lot like the scientific method: You need to hypothesize how to grow, run that experiment, track how it performed, and move forward with winning experiments that reached statistical significance.

With Retool, you can build an experimentation tool to track experiments and use them to grow faster and with higher confidence.

Industry

Software as a ServiceStartups

End users

OperationsMarketing and SalesEngineering

Components

Table

Table

Button

Button

Text Input

Text Input

Text

Text

2+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Text provide context so that your team is clear about the discounts and offers they are approving.
[object Object]
Date Range Picker filter results by a date range to narrow results or to view offers that are expiring soon.
[object Object]
Text Input when connected to your user database, a text input field can be used to search for an applicant by any indexed data point (e.g., name, domain, company, email).
[object Object]
Button refresh results from filters and submit deal information to a platform like Stripe.
[object Object]
Table displays a table of deal applicants that can be sorted and filtered using the search text inputs.
[object Object]
Container organize the layout of your experiment dashboard and tool with defined containers.
Data source

To explore and update user records, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a MongoDB data source but this tool could be built on top of many data sources. See Retool integrations here.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software.

Rohan Chopra
DoorDash Icon

Rohan Chopra

Director of Engineering at DoorDash

Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.

