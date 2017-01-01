  Back to all use cases

Customer finder

If your business supports hundreds of customers, you’ll need a tool that allows customer support and sales teams to quickly locate customers. With Retool, you can easily connect to your CRM, payment processor, and anywhere else where customer data resides to surface relevant customer information in a single application.

Industry

Software as a ServiceMarketplacesEcommerce

End users

Marketing and SalesCustomer Support

Components

Table

Table

Text Input

Text Input

Button

Button

Dropdown

Dropdown

1+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table show all relevant customer data in an easy to read table.
Text provide context about customers and how to search for them using text components.
Text Input use a text input field as a search functionality to search for customer records by name, company, id, and more.
Button trigger actions like viewing the customer website or salesforce record.
Dropdown change what types of customers show in your table with dropdown selections for industry or company size.
Data source

To explore and update account records, you’ll need to connect to a data sources like Salesforce, Stripe, and your data warehouse — all possible with Retool.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
