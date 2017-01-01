If your business supports hundreds of customers, you’ll need a tool that allows customer support and sales teams to quickly locate customers. With Retool, you can easily connect to your CRM, payment processor, and anywhere else where customer data resides to surface relevant customer information in a single application.
To explore and update account records, you’ll need to connect to a data sources like Salesforce, Stripe, and your data warehouse — all possible with Retool.
A dashboard to help you vet partners and customers before you start doing business with them.
Rather than requiring your support team to access and troubleshoot each cloud service individually, you can use Retool to build a deployment management center.
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.