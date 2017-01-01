  Back to all use cases

Customer 360 dashboard

With Retool, you can build an app that allows customer support teams to view customers’ activities: what they bought, what was refunded, emails they opened, surveys they’ve given, and more. Give team members the ability to quickly lookup customer information, see a complete history of interactions, and handle the customer’s issue accordingly.

Industry

Software as a ServiceMarketplaces

End users

Marketing and SalesCustomer Support

Components

Table

Table

Text Input

Text Input

Button

Button

Image

Image

1+
Data source

This use case was originally published on the Rockset blog which details how Retool integrates with DynamoDB and Rockset.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
