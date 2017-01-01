With Retool, you can build an app that allows customer support teams to view customers’ activities: what they bought, what was refunded, emails they opened, surveys they’ve given, and more. Give team members the ability to quickly lookup customer information, see a complete history of interactions, and handle the customer’s issue accordingly.
Software as a Service•Marketplaces
Marketing and Sales•Customer Support
Table
Text Input
Button
Image
This use case was originally published on the Rockset blog which details how Retool integrates with DynamoDB and Rockset.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.