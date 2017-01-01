  Back to all use cases

Event management tool

If your business hosts or manages many live events, you know how challenging the coordination of events can be. Consolidating everything from upcoming events to schedules to attendees in a single app could be just what you need to keep organized.

With Retool, you can build a multi-faceted event app to get visibility into upcoming events and drill down into those events to see a schedule of activities and attendees. On top of visibility into event logistics, you’ll be able to update records to do things like changing an attendee status or modify an event schedule.

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text provide context so that event managers have a clear understanding of what they are looking at and modifying.
Button use buttons as shortcuts to modify date filters (e.g. show all events or events 2+ weeks from now).
Date range picker filter your events by a specified date range.
Table display results like upcoming events or attendees in a table.
Checkbox add a checkbox to the attendee table to track registrant attendance.
Dropdown add a dropdown picklist to filter event results by pre-defined values (e.g. status of registered, attended, no show).
Data source

To explore and update user records, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a MySQL database but this tool could be built on top of many data sources. See Retool integrations here.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
