If your business hosts or manages many live events, you know how challenging the coordination of events can be. Consolidating everything from upcoming events to schedules to attendees in a single app could be just what you need to keep organized.
With Retool, you can build a multi-faceted event app to get visibility into upcoming events and drill down into those events to see a schedule of activities and attendees. On top of visibility into event logistics, you’ll be able to update records to do things like changing an attendee status or modify an event schedule.
To explore and update user records, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a MySQL database but this tool could be built on top of many data sources. See Retool integrations here.
