Sales development dashboard

Although CRMs capture a lot of useful customer information, they often aren't designed in a way to streamline a sales development team's workflow. With Retool, you can build a sales development dashboard that makes it easy for reps to sift through leads and take actions like updating info, extending trials, and enriching lead information.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

Marketing and SalesOperations

Components

Button

Button

Dropdown

Dropdown

Text Input

Text Input

Table

Table

2+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Tabbed Container allow reps to toggle between lead info, account info, and bulk update information within a single application.
[object Object]
Table display leads, accounts, and opportunities, and relevant info in a table.
[object Object]
Text provide context about leads and accounts and label inputs like notes.
[object Object]
Text Input use a text input field as a search functionality.
[object Object]
Button trigger actions like enriching lead info, extending trials, or adding notes to records in your CRM.
[object Object]
Dropdown change the status of a lead, opportunity, or account with dropdown selections.
Data source

To explore and update account records, you'll need to connect to data sources like Salesforce, Stripe, and your data warehouse — all possible with Retool.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software.

adam_louie_headshot
LeadGenius Icon

Adam Louie

Senior Director of Business Operations at LeadGenius

Retool has enabled us to completely remodel and refine our systems, which in turn has freed up valuable engineering resources equivalent to 2-3 full stack engineers.

