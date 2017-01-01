Although CRMs capture a lot of useful customer information, they often aren't designed in a way to streamline a sales development team's workflow. With Retool, you can build a sales development dashboard that makes it easy for reps to sift through leads and take actions like updating info, extending trials, and enriching lead information.
To explore and update account records, you'll need to connect to data sources like Salesforce, Stripe, and your data warehouse — all possible with Retool.
Conversion funnel dashboard
Build a customer funnel dashboard to track aggregated conversion metrics and drill down to identify customers progressing through your conversion funnel.
Customer insights dashboard
Build a robust customer dashboard that acts as a centralized control center for business teams to view, edit, and configure customer accounts.
Adam Louie
Senior Director of Business Operations at LeadGenius
Retool has enabled us to completely remodel and refine our systems, which in turn has freed up valuable engineering resources equivalent to 2-3 full stack engineers.