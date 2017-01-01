  Back to all use cases

Food delivery control center

Businesses that provide delivery services (e.g., food delivery) at scale require a reliable system for receiving, tracking, and modifying orders. With Retool, you can build an app to run a full delivery service that supports everything from receiving orders to ensuring timely delivery.

Industry

MarketplacesEcommerce

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

Table

Table

Image

Image

Button

Button

Text Input

Text Input

Data source

This app is based on an app that Pizza to the Polls built with Retool. It’s powered by Firebase, which is a native Retool integration.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
