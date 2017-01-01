  Back to all use cases

Virtual event ticketing dashboard

Virtual events have many moving parts: event ideation and creation, virtual platform management, invitations and promotion, day-of coordination, and follow up with attendees. With Retool, you can build a virtual event management app to track events, ticketing, and promotions.

Industry

EducationSoftware as a ServiceMarketplaces

End users

OperationsMarketing and SalesCustomer Support

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text provide context so event managers clearly understand what they are looking at and modifying.
Button use buttons to allow event organizers to duplicate, modify, or archive events.
Table display filtered events in a table.
Text Input filter events shown in your table with a search text input.
Date range picker filter your events by a specified date range.
Tabbed Container separate details of a selected event in tabs for Zoom info, hosts info, event description, logistics, and more.
Data source

To display and modify your events and event details, you’ll need to connect and write to a data source. Typical data stores used for inventory include databases like Google Sheets, MySQL, and PostgreSQL.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
