Attendance tracker

Many schools are required to take meticulous records of attendance and student engagement. Doing so helps both instructors and administration understand their programs' efficacy and how to adapt to improve learning. With Retool, you can build a student/classroom dashboard to track attendance, learning, and students' wellbeing.

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display student attendance history in a sortable table.
Text Input use text inputs as a search function to search for a student by name or email.
Dropdown filter results by classroom, grade, school, etc.
Button process student attendance or engagement with programmable buttons.
Text provide context of what information is displayed with text components.
This app is based on an app that Noble Schools built with Retool. It's powered by a combination of Google Sheets, BigQuery, and the Zoom API — all of which integrate with Retool.

David Boskovitz

Software Engineer at Envoy

As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.

