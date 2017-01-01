  Back to all use cases

A fast and simple admin dashboard

Easily connect to your datasource and get right to building Pull in your data quickly with growing library of native integrations to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Firebase, S3, Elasticsearch and more. Get right to building.

Drag, drop, and build your custom admin dashboard Every admin panel is unique, but they share a bunch of core elements like tables, search, buttons, and forms. Retool gives you these components out of the box with flexibility around triggers, styles, filters, and more. Easily drag & drop the components you need.

Build faster with 50+ drag and drop components Explore our library of 50+ components to quickly build a UI for your app with out-of-the-box components like tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update your data in minutes instead of hours.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

Engineering

Components

Table

Table

Text

Text

Text Input

Text Input

Dropdown

Dropdown

2+
A fast and simple admin dashboard
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Table display the output of a query and control your table appearance and the visible columns.
[object Object]
Text the simplest components out there — use text components statically as labels, or dynamically to display values.
[object Object]
Button trigger actions that do things like run queries, export data, or open other apps.
[object Object]
Text Input take a text input to modify the parameters of a query — say the `ILIKE` in a SQL statement, or a URL parameter in a REST query based on the value of the component.
[object Object]
Dropdown allow users to select one value from a list of options.
[object Object]
Container organize your admin panel by using containers as top-level components and to nest other components.
Data source

Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Event management tool

Build a custom app for managing both virtual and live events.

Inventory management dashboard

Build an app to see what's in stock, add SKUs, track the status of orders.

Renewals control center

Build a custom renewals dashboard offers visibility into account health and feedback from reps.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

Rohan Chopra
DoorDash Icon

Rohan Chopra

Director of Engineering at DoorDash

Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo