Analytics software and BI tools are useful for providing an aggregate view of how your funnel is performing. However, it’s not always easy to know which specific customers are moving through the funnel. With Retool, you can build a customer funnel dashboard to track aggregated conversion metrics and drill down to identify customers progressing through your conversion funnel.
To build this application, you’ll need to connect to the data warehouse where your customer analytics data is stored. Retool integrates with many data warehouses, including Big Query, Snowflake, MongoDB, and more. See all Retool integrations here.
Ismail Ceylan
Co-founder, Software Engineer at Zeplin
Retool lets our engineers move significantly faster and focus on customer-facing features. We build lots of tools for both support and success in Retool, all of which are used daily. It's one of my favorite pieces of software!