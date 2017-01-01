  Back to all use cases

Conversion funnel dashboard

Analytics software and BI tools are useful for providing an aggregate view of how your funnel is performing. However, it’s not always easy to know which specific customers are moving through the funnel. With Retool, you can build a customer funnel dashboard to track aggregated conversion metrics and drill down to identify customers progressing through your conversion funnel.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

OperationsMarketing and Sales

Components

Table

Table

Text Input

Text Input

Text

Text

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text provide context about the funnel, such as date range or type of customer.
Table show the progression of your funnel by a specific customer in a table.
Text Input use text inputs as search filters so your team can look up metrics on specific customers.
Data source

To build this application, you’ll need to connect to the data warehouse where your customer analytics data is stored. Retool integrates with many data warehouses, including Big Query, Snowflake, MongoDB, and more. See all Retool integrations here.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
ismail-ceylan
Zeplin Icon

Ismail Ceylan

Co-founder, Software Engineer at Zeplin

Retool lets our engineers move significantly faster and focus on customer-facing features. We build lots of tools for both support and success in Retool, all of which are used daily. It's one of my favorite pieces of software!

