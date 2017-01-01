  Back to all use cases

Customer insights dashboard

Most businesses rely on a dashboard that allows customer information to be easily looked up and updated. Such dashboards need to be both accessible and secure. With Retool, you can build a robust customer dashboard that acts as a centralized control center for business teams to view, edit, and configure customer accounts.

Industry

Software as a ServiceMarketplacesEcommerce

End users

Marketing and SalesCustomer Support

Components

Table

Table

Text Input

Text Input

Button

Button

Dropdown

Dropdown

1+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display customer accounts and information about customers in a table.
Text Input use text input fields as a search function that filters table results.
Button use a button to trigger updates to customer information (e.g., reset a trial or refund a payment).
Dropdown filter standard results with a dropdown menu.
Text provide context for what information is displayed with text components.
Data source

This app is based on an app that Avo built with Retool. It’s powered by Firebase, which is a native Retool integration.

