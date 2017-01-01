About this guide
Securing company databases and APIs has never been more important to avoid data risks and breaches.
At the same time, customer-facing teams like support and operations teams increasingly need more access to sensitive customer data to do their job—forcing engineers to strike the right balance.
In this guide, we'll help you build apps to enable self-serve data access for non-technical teams by covering:
- How to build tools to streamline employee workflows with airtight security protocols for handling sensitive data
- Specific access and permissioning methods to consider (RBAC, JIT, RLS)
- Key features to consider when building internal tools in your company