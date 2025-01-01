← Back to all roles
Account Executive, Mid-Market
ABOUT RETOOL
Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows.
At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for.
Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!
IN THIS ROLE, YOU'LL:
- Identify and qualify leads and develop them into high-value opportunities
- Build relationships and establish communications at the highest executive levels in your accounts to understand their needs and priorities, and to speed up and simplify the deal process
- Own the closing process, including negotiations and procurement activities
- Keep Salesforce up to date with customer information, forecasts, and pipeline data so we can learn more about our business and our sales process
- Develop and execute a strategic territory plan to meet monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue objectives
- Work with technical stakeholders and executives to identify opportunities for Retool to accelerate Engineering within their org
- Partner with sales engineers and the executive team to create relationships within all levels of key accounts
- Collaborate with Engineering to identify and deploy new features to continuously increase the value of Retool
- Experience managing end-to-end SaaS sales cycles and managing $1M+ quota.
- Minimum 2-3 years of experience in a closing sales role.
- A track record of success in driving consistent activity, pipeline development, and quota achievement.
- Previous experience preferred in developer tools, cloud infrastructure, databases, and/or business intelligence.
- A solution-based approach to selling and the ability to manage a sales process.
- Excellent presentation and listening skills, organization, and contact management capabilities.
- A hands-on approach to learning technical concepts and leading technical discussions internally and externally with stakeholders of all levels.
- A strong desire and willingness to learn and build as our product and processes evolve.
For candidates based in New York, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location.
Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans.
Retool offers generous benefits to all employees and hybrid work location. For more information, please visit the benefits and perks section of our careers page!
Retool is currently set up to employ all roles in the US and specific roles in the UK. To find roles that can be employed in the UK, please refer to our careers page and review the indicated locations.