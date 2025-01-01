ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE’RE LOOKING FOR YOU:

We have aggressive goals, and to help us get there, you’ll own deals from start to finish. We’ll look to you to manage multiple deals concurrently, navigate org structures, and help alleviate our prospects’ pain points by showing them the possibility, value, and impact of Retool. You and our Sales Development team will build your pipeline and collaborate with our deep bench of Sales Engineers to win deals across the board.

You’re comfortable running point on key deals, managing a book of business, and building a playbook for future team members. You’re adept at listening and engaging with engineers—our buyers—and have the know-how to navigate technical discussions and decisions. You’ll bring best practices, sales acumen, and drive to close deals quickly.

WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH:

You’ll work with our team of Sales Engineers (who are engineers themselves!), other Account Executives, and our SDR team. You’ll dive into sales forecasting meetings, partner with our Head of Sales and leads to close deals and work cross-functionally with Success, Marketing, and Engineering teams.

You’ll join a broader team of Retools passionate about serving our customers, enjoy collaborating to build an incredibly innovative product and partake in some occasional-but-well-intentioned sarcasm. If this sounds like you, we’d love to hear from you!

IN THIS ROLE, YOU'LL: Identify and qualify leads and develop them into high-value opportunities

Build relationships and establish communications at the highest executive levels in your accounts to understand their needs and priorities, and to speed up and simplify the deal process

Own the closing process, including negotiations and procurement activities

Keep Salesforce up to date with customer information, forecasts, and pipeline data so we can learn more about our business and our sales process

Develop and execute a strategic territory plan to meet monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue objectives

Work with technical stakeholders and executives to identify opportunities for Retool to accelerate Engineering within their org

Partner with sales engineers and the executive team to create relationships within all levels of key accounts

Collaborate with Engineering to identify and deploy new features to continuously increase the value of Retool

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:

Experience managing end-to-end SaaS sales cycles and managing $1M+ quota.

Minimum 2-3 years of experience in a closing sales role.

A track record of success in driving consistent activity, pipeline development, and quota achievement.

Previous experience preferred in developer tools, cloud infrastructure, databases, and/or business intelligence.

A solution-based approach to selling and the ability to manage a sales process.

Excellent presentation and listening skills, organization, and contact management capabilities.

A hands-on approach to learning technical concepts and leading technical discussions internally and externally with stakeholders of all levels.

A strong desire and willingness to learn and build as our product and processes evolve.

For candidates based in New York, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. New York $170,000 — $266,000 USD