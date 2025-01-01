ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE'RE LOOKING FOR YOU:

In the last year, we’ve grown our sales team by 3x, and we’ll need to continue expanding our team to meet our 2024 revenue targets. You will join as a foundational member of the BDR team to prospect into target accounts and build outbound strategies to get them on Retool.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

As a BDR, you will be the tip of the spear for growth at Retool. You will generate a qualified pipeline so our sales team and customer engineers can help our customers deploy successfully with Retool. You will identify key accounts to target, engage with them in a tailored way, and uncover their business and technical challenges so that you can effectively position how Retool can solve them. We move quickly, so you’ll need to be ambitious, eager to learn, and remain calm under pressure.

WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH:

You’ll work with the sales and marketing team to identify messaging that resonates with a technical audience so that you can find and message personas that are likely to get significant value from Retool. You’ll join a broader Retool team passionate about serving our customers, collaborating to build an innovative product, and swapping stories. If this sounds like you, we’d love to hear from you!

IN THIS ROLE, YOU'LL:

Drive awareness for Retool through identifying and prospecting accounts (from venture-backed high-growth technology companies to Fortune 500s).

Develop a keen understanding of the Retool product and value proposition.

Send personalized and creative outbound campaigns to these prospects and book qualified meetings for our sales team.

Take an iterative process to build, test, and measure different outbound strategies.

Conduct discovery to understand prospects’ business challenges, and articulate how Retool provides value to different customers based on their role, industry, and technical aptitude.

Achieve daily, weekly, and quarterly metrics.

Be diligent around Salesforce hygiene so you, and other Retool teams, can use that data to analyze and report on pipeline health.

This role is onsite 3x/week in London (Mon/Tues/Thurs).

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:

Technical acumen or experience in application development, low-code platforms, or related technologies (SQL or Javascript).

Attention to detail, critical thinking, and a strong work ethic.

Thrives with evolving changes, working collaboratively, and learning very quickly.

A love for tracking data, analyzing metrics, and iterating processes.

High-ownership, growth mindset, and problem-solving capabilities.

Excitement in pursuing a GTM career.

For candidates based in London, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and pension plans. Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. London £57,057 — £74,360 GBP