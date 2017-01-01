How to rally engineering to build internal tools for your non-technical team

About this guide

Every business team has manual, inefficient tasks that are critical to keeping the lights on. Even worse, they often involve creating JIRA tickets for engineering or running critical processes across multiple spreadsheets.

Things don't have to be this way. Engineers build software to solve operational challenges every day. The problem is they don't have time to go on the entire journey with you.

In this guide we'll show you:

How to make the case for building internal tools to address your operational needs

Why it’s worth engineering time and how they can build them faster

How to be the best partner in the build process

By the end, you’ll be ready to scope out your own internal tools project and accelerate operations for your team!