Build custom internal apps on top of Slack

Retool makes it easy to build apps on top of Slack. Join data across multiple Databases and APIs. Manage access to your app with granular permissions.

Easily connect to Slack

Connecting Retool to Slack takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your data.

A frontend for your data

Retool supports both reading and writing from Slack. Combine Slack data with other datasources, including your own databases (e.g. Postgres), and other APIs (e.g. Stripe or Firebase), into a single frontend.

Build faster with 50+ drag and drop components

Retool's library of 50+ drag and drop components – think tables, buttons, text inputs, lets you build your front-end in no time. Connect components to requests to your Slack data via Retool's query GUI, and you've got yourself a working tool in no time.

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

Dean McRobie Photo
CommonBond Icon

Dean McRobie

CTO at CommonBond

I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.

What you can build with Retool

  • Custom B2B CRM
    CRM
  • Customer Success Panel
    Support Tool • Admin Panel
  • REST API Admin Panel
    • Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

    Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.

