After connecting Retool to BigQuery, you can easily run queries, visualize your schema, and auto-complete SQL queries in our IDE. Manage, manipulate, and visualize your data with useful components like tables and graphs instead of endless scrolling through result sets.
Connecting Retool to BigQuery takes just a few minutes and lets you build user interfaces on top of your BigQuery data. Just grab the private key from your Service Account with BigQuery privileges, and you're ready to go. For example, you can pull your event data by user into a Table component, and join it with data from Stripe to map payments to product activity.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.