All React apps are made of the same building blocks:
Tables,
Lists,
Charts,
Forms,
Buttons, and more. Retool provides a complete and powerful set of building blocks out of the box.
Assemble your app in 30 seconds by connecting to your datasource (anything with a REST, GraphQL, or gRPC API) and dragging and dropping from our 50+ professional React components.
Retool is highly hackable & completely customizable. Write javascript anywhere inside of Retool. If you can write it in javascript, you can build it in Retool.
Software as a Service
Engineering•Customer Success•Customer Support•Admin
Table
Button
Text
Container
Easily connect to your datasource and get right to building. Connect directly to your database, query with SQL, or issue commands via a GUI. Quickly pull the data you need into your table or front-end. Explore our growing library of native integrations to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Firebase, S3, Elasticsearch and more.
A fast and simple admin dashboard
Fraud monitoring tool
Build a fraud monitoring application to equip operations and customer support teams with the ability to look up a customer, view transactions in a table, and verify or freeze accounts based on suspected fraudulent activity.
