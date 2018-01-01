Cassandra admin panel

Header Icon

Retool gives you a drag-and-drop interface to build internal apps (admin panels, dashboards, CRUD applications, etc.) on top of your data in Cassandra.

Retool connects directly to your Cassandra database (via a connection string or regular credentials) and lets you run raw SQL (or issue commands via a GUI) to manage the data in your Cassandra tables. For example, you can render users from Cassandra into a Table component and add a button that, when clicked, runs an SQL query and marks that user as approved.

Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from your Cassandra database in minutes, not hours.

JJ Maxwell

Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel

We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.

Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool.

