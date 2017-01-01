  Back to all use cases

CRUD for Firebase Auth View all of your user fields, edit information like email verification status, search and filter by any user field, add users with properties more detailed than just username and password, and copy any fields - not just UID.

CRUD for Firestore / Realtime DB Add documents via clean JSON without clicking “+” for every field, filter and query by multiple fields, search collections and documents, set query limits, and copy entire fields or documents with just a little bit of Javascript.

Save hundreds of hours with 50+ pre-made templates Our pre-made templates can get you started with an Auth or Firestore Admin Panel in just a few clicks. But if these don’t fit your use case out of the box, don’t sweat - building in Retool is easy with 50+ out of the box components and Javascript pretty much anywhere.

Table display the output of a query and control your table appearance and the visible columns.
Text the simplest components out there — use text components statically as labels, or dynamically to display values.
Button trigger actions that do things like run queries, export data, or open other apps.
Text Input take a text input to modify the parameters of a query — say the `ILIKE` in a SQL statement, or a URL parameter in a REST query based on the value of the component.
Dropdown allow users to select one value from a list of options.
Container organize your admin panel by using containers as top-level components and to nest other components.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.

ismail-ceylan
Zeplin Icon

Ismail Ceylan

Co-founder, Software Engineer at Zeplin

Retool lets our engineers move significantly faster and focus on customer-facing features. We build lots of tools for both support and success in Retool, all of which are used daily. It's one of my favorite pieces of software!

