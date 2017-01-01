  Back to all use cases

A fast and simple custom Firestore admin interface

Easily view, add, edit, and delete users View all of your user fields, edit information like email verification status, search and filter by any user field, add users with properties more detailed than just username and password, and copy any fields - not just UID.

CRUD for Firestore the way it should be Easily add documents via clean JSON without clicking “+” for every field, filter and query by multiple fields, search collections and documents, set query limits, and copy entire fields or documents with just a little bit of Javascript.

Save hundreds of hours with 50+ pre-made templates Our pre-made templates can get you started with an Auth or Firestore Admin Panel in just a few clicks. But if these don’t fit your use case out of the box, don’t sweat - building in Retool is easy with 50+ out of the box components and Javascript pretty much anywhere.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

Engineering

Components

Table

Table

Text

Text

Text Input

Text Input

Dropdown

Dropdown

2+
A fast and simple custom Firestore admin interface
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Table display the output of a query and control your table appearance and the visible columns.
[object Object]
Text the simplest components out there — use text components statically as labels, or dynamically to display values.
[object Object]
Button trigger actions that do things like run queries, export data, or open other apps.
[object Object]
Text Input take a text input to modify the parameters of a query — say the `ILIKE` in a SQL statement, or a URL parameter in a REST query based on the value of the component.
[object Object]
Dropdown allow users to select one value from a list of options.
[object Object]
Container organize your admin panel by using containers as top-level components and to nest other components.
Data source

Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Customer onboarding dashboard

A dashboard to help you vet partners and customers before you start doing business with them.

Food delivery tracker

Build a customer support tool tailored to food delivery and two-sided marketplaces use cases.

SLA dashboard

Hold your team accountable with visibility into support metrics like time to response.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

jjmaxwell-jetfuel
JetFuel Icon

JJ Maxwell

Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel

We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo